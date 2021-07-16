ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Update

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,872,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CLIS opened at $0.16 on Friday. ClickStream has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16.
ClickStream Company Profile
