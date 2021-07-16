ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Update

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,872,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLIS opened at $0.16 on Friday. ClickStream has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16.

ClickStream Corporation focuses on the development and implementation of play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. Its platform, WinQuik is designed to enable its users to have fun, interact, and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke, and Jordan Andino on sports, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space, food, and others.

