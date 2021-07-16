Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CLNN. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Clene has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $2,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

