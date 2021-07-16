Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.58

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and traded as high as $20.52. Civeo shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 35,457 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $284.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.42 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Civeo by 46,109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Civeo by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Civeo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Civeo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

