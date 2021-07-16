Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,196 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 44,246 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $58,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $367,633,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $144,085,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after buying an additional 291,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $674,837.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,455 shares of company stock worth $2,570,422. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

