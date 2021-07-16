Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the June 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,077. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 289.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 259,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 192,971 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.