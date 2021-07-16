Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,402 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of PBF Logistics worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. PBF Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

