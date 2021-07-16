Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $17,162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The St. Joe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,423,000 after buying an additional 199,156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The St. Joe by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

