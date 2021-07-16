Citigroup Inc. Buys 13,001 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 164.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,896 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Flushing Financial worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIC. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $665.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Douglas C. Manditch sold 38,991 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $892,114.08. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.