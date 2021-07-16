Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OII shares. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NYSE:OII opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $453,000.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

