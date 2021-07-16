Citigroup Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $102.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.70. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hess by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in Hess by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hess by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

