Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 236,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,485,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

