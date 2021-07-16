Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $369.15 on Friday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $274.55 and a fifty-two week high of $392.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

