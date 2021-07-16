Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Price Target Cut to GBX 75

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Shares of LON:CINE opened at GBX 57.32 ($0.75) on Tuesday. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £787.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

