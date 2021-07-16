Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.15. 1,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,056. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

