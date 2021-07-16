CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

LUG stock opened at C$10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.34. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.11 and a twelve month high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

