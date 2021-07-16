CIBC Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$112.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$322.00.

CP opened at C$91.35 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$71.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

