Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Gap Down to $25.91

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $25.03. Churchill Capital Corp IV shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 35,465 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.