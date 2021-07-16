Christine S. Breves Sells 1,786 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CFO Christine S. Breves sold 1,786 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $50,722.40.

Shares of X opened at $23.20 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,987,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

