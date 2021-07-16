Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.53.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$736.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$202.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer acquired 103,200 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

