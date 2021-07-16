Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Update

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,900 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30. Chiasma has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $257.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

