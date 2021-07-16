Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.96.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $101.30 on Monday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.