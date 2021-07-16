Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CHKR stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 50.40% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
