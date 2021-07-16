Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHKR stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 50.40% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

