Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

