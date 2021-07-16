Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

