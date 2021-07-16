ChartEx Hits Market Capitalization of $281,004.69 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $281,004.69 and $25,599.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00111051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00148717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,761.56 or 1.00383606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.