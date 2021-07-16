Charles Stanley Group’s (CAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.30) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday.

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

Shares of CAY opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Charles Stanley Group has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.79.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.