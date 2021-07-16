Charles Stanley Group’s (CAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.30) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CAY opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Charles Stanley Group has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.79.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

