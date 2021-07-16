Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.30) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday.

CAY opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Charles Stanley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 350.79. The company has a market cap of £191.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

