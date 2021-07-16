Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the lowest is $2.14. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,768 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $382.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $190.02 and a 1-year high of $386.57.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

