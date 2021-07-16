Champion Pain Care Co. (OTCMKTS:CPAI) Short Interest Update

Champion Pain Care Co. (OTCMKTS:CPAI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CPAI stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,939. Champion Pain Care has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Champion Pain Care

Champion Pain Care Corporation operates as a pain management company in the United States. It offers the Champion Pain Care Protocol, a proprietary pain management protocol for the treatment and management of chronic pain. The company's protocol includes various treatment plans comprising physical examination by the attending doctor, blood testing, and urine drug screening; education for patients about the nature of their chronic pain; on-going interaction to support patient adherence to beneficial behavioral changes; relaxation training to reduce the effects or stress and anxiety, which can aggravate pain; amino acids and other dietary supplements to restore and maintain normal brain chemistry; and the reduction of cellular and joint inflammation.

