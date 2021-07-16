Champion Pain Care Co. (OTCMKTS:CPAI) Short Interest Update

Champion Pain Care Co. (OTCMKTS:CPAI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CPAI stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,939. Champion Pain Care has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Champion Pain Care
