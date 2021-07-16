Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 92.6% in June

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 10,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,910. The company has a market capitalization of $529.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.31. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.0552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 13.37%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is currently 610.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

