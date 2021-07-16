Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.