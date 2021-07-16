Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.87.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $122.27. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $100,783,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,082,000 after acquiring an additional 109,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

