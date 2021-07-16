Cathal Friel Buys 1,132,075 Shares of Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) Stock

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) insider Cathal Friel purchased 1,132,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £294,339.50 ($384,556.44).
LON:ORPH opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.04 million and a P/E ratio of -13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. Open Orphan plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.58.
Open Orphan Company Profile
