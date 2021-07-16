Cathal Friel Buys 1,132,075 Shares of Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) Stock

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) insider Cathal Friel purchased 1,132,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £294,339.50 ($384,556.44).

LON:ORPH opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.04 million and a P/E ratio of -13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. Open Orphan plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.58.

Open Orphan Company Profile

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

