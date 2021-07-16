Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Major Shareholder Joseph E. Creed Sells 27,306 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph E. Creed also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Caterpillar alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88.

CAT opened at $211.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.21 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.