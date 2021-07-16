Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CATB stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $39.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

