Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 28,149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 108.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 161,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.