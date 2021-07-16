Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CUK. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 167,542 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

