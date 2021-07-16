Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,499.20 ($19.59). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,466.40 ($19.16), with a volume of 1,474,871 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,141.92.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

