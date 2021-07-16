CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Sells $3,158,542.40 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $3,158,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edwin J. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75.

KMX opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

