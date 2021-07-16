Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $36.95. 43,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,294. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

