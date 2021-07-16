Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Shares Up 1.7%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.45 and last traded at $142.45. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.03.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.87.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

