Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1,360.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,742 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $56.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

