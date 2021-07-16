Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Sells £7,806.60 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) insider Kristian Lee sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £7,806.60 ($10,199.37).

Shares of LON:CARD opened at GBX 56.10 ($0.73) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The stock has a market cap of £191.68 million and a P/E ratio of -14.03. Card Factory plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

