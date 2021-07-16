Carbon (CRBN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $102,560.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00039590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00108823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00148389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,148.16 or 0.99770357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,458,449 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

