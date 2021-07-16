Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

MNST stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

