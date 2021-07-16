Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Match Group were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $162.83 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.31.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

