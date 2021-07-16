Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.75 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,171 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,173,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 710,573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 164,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,711,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

