Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 379.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.