Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $451.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $153,225. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.