Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Capri were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.91. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -116.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

